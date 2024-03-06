Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls preview: start time, channel, injury report

The recently struggling Utah Jazz take on the Chicago Bulls tonight. While the Bulls and Jazz are relatively close to each other in the standings (Jazz are 1.5 games behind), the trajectory of both teams this season are in opposite directions. The Jazz are 5 games out from the Play-In Tournament, traded 3 rotation players for future draft compensation, and have real incentive to lose to retain their lottery pick. The Bulls are the 9th seed in the East and have made roster decisions that indicate a desire to compete now. These differences have resulted in the Bulls being 5-5 the last 10 games while the Jazz are just 2-8 (with the two wins being against each Conferences worst team). Despite the current trend, the game is in Utah and the Jazz are 19-11 at home so a win tonight would not be a stunning upset.

The Jazz are down several rotation guys tonight, including their all-star level player, Lauri Markkanen, All-Rookie First Team candidate, Keyonte George, and most of their good defenders. With that in mind, don’t be surprised if the Bulls score around 125 tonight, around 13 more points than they usually score, and around 5 more points than the Jazz usually give up. In order to make up for what will probably be a bad defensive outing, the Jazz will likely need a 30-point, efficient performance from Collin Sexton or Jordan Clarkson. John Collins will need to have a good night by effectively cutting and getting a few put backs as well. Two-way player Johnny Juzang will likely get rotation minutes tonight like in the Wizards game. The Jazz may turn to G-League triple double machine, Jason Preston, to get some rotation minutes too. Micah Potter could also play some. The 20 remaining games left in the season will have opportunities for SLC Stars player to play with the Jazz, and tonight will be no exception.

Game Information

When: March 6th - 7:00 PM MT

Where: Delta Center - Salt Lake City, Utah

Watch/Stream at: Jazz+, KJZZ

Listen at: KSL 1160 AM & 102.7

Injury Report

OUT: Lauri Markkanen

OUT: Walker Kessler

OUT: Taylor Hendricks

OUT: Keyonte George

OUT: Otto Porter Jr.

QUESTIONABLE: Micah Potter

QUESTIONABLE: Jason Preston