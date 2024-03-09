Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets: Preview, start time, channel

The Denver Nuggets are starting to look like the best team in the league after an impressive win over the Boston Celtics while the Utah Jazz are struggling. The Jazz have had multiple close games where they’ve come up just short, and a lot of them have been surprisingly similar. Two times this season Collin Sexton has had an open corner three with the game on the line and both times he’s just barely missed the shot. Now, it’s not all on Collin Sexton, there’s a lot of blame to go around, for example Jordan Clarkson has not been contributing enough this season.

But now they face the reigning champs and their former MVP is looking like he’s in his unstoppable form again, can the Jazz figure out a way to get this done? They may not care with the draft getting closer and the pick they’re about to make looking better and better.

Game Information

When: March 9 - 8:00 PM MT

Where: Ball Arena - Denver, CO

Watch/Stream at: Jazz+, KJZZ

Listen at: KSL 1160 AM & 102.7