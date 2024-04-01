Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik to have kidney transplant

The Utah Jazz announced today that GM Justin Zanik will undergo a kidney transplant procedure. Adrian Wojnarowski wrote a great piece about Zanik, and also his children, who are dealing with the same disease known as Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD).

In kidney failure, Jazz GM Justin Zanik will undergo transplant surgery. His three kids – facing a litany of health issues – will need transplants too. Through it all, Zanik remains Utah’s front office leader. ESPN story on a family and franchise’s fight: https://t.co/sJbwczGjmu — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 1, 2024

The Utah Jazz and Justin Zanik released statements:

UTAH JAZZ STATEMENT

“The Utah Jazz send our love and support to General Manager Justin Zanik, his wife Gina, and their family as Justin prepares for a kidney transplant to address polycystic kidney disease (PKD), a genetic disorder that affects kidney function. JZ is an instrumental part of our organization, and we look forward to his return in the coming weeks.”

ZANIK FAMILY STATEMENT

“As we take the next step in this journey, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to University of Utah Health and their incredible medical staff. The care, expertise, and guidance they have provided our family and many others, has been invaluable. We also want to recognize and thank the Living Donor Program for the extraordinary life-saving work that they do. We are immensely thankful to Ryan and Ashley Smith and our entire Utah Jazz family. The love we have felt and continue to feel is immeasurable. We are humbled and grateful to all of the donors that signed up to donate on Justin’s behalf. Justin looks forward to getting back to work in the coming weeks, and greatly appreciates the organization’s continued support during this process. To our families and our friends, thank you for your continued love, support, and prayers.”

The Jazz also released this video that is very worth your time.

All our thoughts and prayers are with Justin Zanik as he undergoes surgery and to his children. The courage of Zanik and his family is incredible and everyone here at SLC Dunk is rooting for the absolute best outcomes!