NBA Mock Draft Watch 2024

4/10/2024

As the NBA season comes to a close, we’ll see a lot of mock drafts go live and we’ll make sure you don’t miss a single mock draft, big board, or draft guide. We’ll update this as each new significant mock drops.

The first mock we need to put is Ricky O’Donnell’s, updated post March Madness.

New NBA mock draft post-March Madness



1. Pistons - Nikola Topic

2. Wizards - Alex Sarr

3. Spurs - Ron Holland

4. Hornets - Stephon Castle

5. Trail Blazers - Zaccharie Risacher

6. Raptors - Matas Buzelis

7. Grizzlies - Donovan Clingan



Full mock ->https://t.co/obDrZjQDYJ — SB Nation NBA (Click the pic to read ) (@SBNationNBA) April 9, 2024

Ricky has the Jazz taking Reed Shephard from Kentucky at 8 and DaRon Holmes II from Dayton in the first round.