The Utah Jazz should merge the former ABA team, the Utah Stars, into their official history

The Utah Jazz have had a remarkable 50 years as a NBA franchise. Their team successes have included a top four highest regular season record % in NBA history, 31 playoff appearances, six western conference finals appearances, and two competitive finals appearances against perhaps the NBA’s greatest dynasty, the 90’s Chicago Bulls. Individually, the Jazz have three players in the NBA 75 Greatest Players list, Karl Malone is top three all-time in NBA regular season points and a two time MVP winner, John Stockton has the most assists and steals in NBA history by a wide margin, Mark Eaton and Rudy Gobert have won multiple defensive player of the year awards, Adrian Dantley led the league in scoring twice, Jeff Hornacek won back-to-back 3 point contests, and many other impressive feats by Jazzmen throughout the years. Lets relive many all time great Jazz moments throughout the years (I included 16, I couldn’t help myself but I promise I write about the articles title below).

The greatest achievement, an NBA championship, has eluded the historically successful Utah Jazz, but that doesn’t mean the state of Utah has not had a professional basketball championship. The Utah Stars won the ABA championship in the 1970-1971 season. The Stars beat the Kentucky Colonels in seven games in the finals. Additionally, the Stars appeared in three of the nine total ABA finals. Other than the ABA Indiana Pacers and New York Nets, the Stars are the most successful ABA franchise ever. The championship season was anchored by the late great Zelmo Beaty, who was second in MVP voting that year. In the finals, Beaty was legendarily great, scoring 28.4 points on 56% shooting and had 16 rebounds a game. Beaty is undeniably the greatest Utah Stars player of all time and probably the third best/most impactful professional basketball player in Utah history. Ron Boone, the former Jazzman and Jazz broadcaster since 1988, as the second best on the championship team (Willie Wise is a close third) had great playoff moments as well, including leading the team in points in the first round against the team that traded him that season, the Texas Chaparrals. the four time all star Ron Boone has an argument as the greatest ironman in sports history. He never missed a game in his professional, collegiate, and high/middle/elementary school basketball career and has not missed a game as a broadcaster (as of 2011, unsure if he has since then but either way, a record breaking achievement).

The Utah Stars were not expected to be successful, as bringing professional sports to little Utah was seen as a professional mistake by owner Bill Daniels. The Stars were heavily supported by Utah, being surprisingly profitable until the ABA started to fall apart in the 1975-1976 season. The success of the Stars showed the country that Utah could successfully support a professional basketball team. Without the Stars, the New Orleans Jazz would never have been relocated to Utah. The Utah Jazz do honor the Utah Stars by naming the G-League team the Salt Lake City Stars, but the Jazz should do even more to honor the historically great and forgotten ABA franchise. The Utah Jazz should petition the NBA to officially merge the Utah Stars into their history, including their franchises stats and their championship. This franchise merging would including retiring the jerseys of Zelmo Beaty (31) and Ron Boone (24), occasionally using Utah Stars themed jerseys as alternates for the Jazz, and the recognition that professional basketball in Utah includes a championship, and more highly successful seasons than those only for the Jazz.

The Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers, and Brooklyn Nets all officially count their ABA history. Of the three ABA teams that were left out of the ABA–NBA merger, the Stars are the only one to have eventually been replaced by an NBA team. Additionally, when the Charlotte Hornets rebranded from the Charlotte Bobcats, they switched some franchise history with the New Orleans Pelicans, so that each franchise’s history lined up with the city the franchises were currently in. To learn more about the franchise history swap, read the article below.

It would rightfully be up for debate as to what seasons of the Utah Stars should be included into Utah Jazz history. The Stars last full season was 1974-1975, the same year as the inaugural season of the New Orleans Jazz. Does that mean you cut off the first year of the New Orleans Jazz, or do you cut off the last full season of the Utah Stars? Do the Jazz give the New Orleans Pelicans the New Orleans Jazz’s five seasons (sorry, the Jazz nickname has been used for too long in Utah for that to be given to the Pelicans)? Do the Utah Jazz take the three seasons of the Stars not in Utah, when they were in California?

My proposal is to merge the Utah Stars seasons from 1967-1974 with the Utah Jazz’s history, and to not cut off the inaugural season of 1974-1975. This would mean that the Utah Jazz history would span to 1967, include a championship, and have five finals appearances.

Do you think the Jazz should merge the Stars history into their own? If so, how would you go about it? Comment below your thoughts.

