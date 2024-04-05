Utah Jazz at LA Clippers: preview, start time, injury report

The shorthanded Utah Jazz will be playing some late night basketball tonight in LA vs a motivated LA Clippers team.

Join us on Playback! Make sure to check out the SLC Dunk Playback stream to watch games with us! To sign up: Head over to playback.tv and create an account with your email address

Connect and select your NBA League Pass login as your streaming account (sign up for League Pass here first if you don’t have it)

Go to https://www.playback.tv/slcdunk and hit the JOIN button

Make sure to activate push notifications so you know when we’re going live

The two teams couldn’t possibly be in more different situations. The Clippers are clinging to home court advantage in the playoffs with the Dallas Mavericks on their heels. They are now just two games ahead of the Mavericks with the Mavericks having closed the gap by two games over the last ten games. They are in win-now mode with rumors regarding if they would keep together the star duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard beyond this year if they fail to make a deep run in the playoffs.

The Jazz, on the other hand, are 13 games behind the 10-seeded Warriors and have been out of the playoff picture for a while now. The Jazz are amidst a rebuild and have been stockpiling draft picks, young talent, and preparing for the future. Odds are that the Jazz already have their eyes on this years draft with three picks (one a lottery pick) waiting in the wings.

My evidence to back this up is the Jazz’s extensive injury report for tonight’s game:

Jazz Injury Report:



OUT - Jordan Clarkson (left SI; inflammation)



OUT - John Collins (back spasms)



OUT - Walker Kessler (nasal fracture)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (right shoulder impingement) pic.twitter.com/mCG0o9armV — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 5, 2024

Despite a loss likely incoming, the exciting news is that with the players missing time tonight, you can expect to see a lot of minutes from the Jazz’s young talent as they figure out what pieces they have toward building a contender over the next few years.

Game Info

When: April 5 - 8:30 PM MT

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Watch/Stream at: KJZZ, Jazz+

Listen at: SiriusXM, KSL 97.5 FM

We also have an exciting new way to build our community called Playback. Join us on Playback and we can all watch the game together and have our live conversation about the game there. To participate, just create a free account, connect your LP sub if you have it, and join our community!

During streams we’ll also be handing out VIP passes to the first 20 people who enter and those passes bypass blackouts. Don’t miss out!