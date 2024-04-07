Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: preview, start time, injury report, how to watch

The last time the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors squared off, it was an exciting game that included the first time Klay Thompson would come off the bench for the Warriors. Keyonte George went off for the Jazz with 33 points and 9 three-pointers that were nearly enough to keep the Jazz close. Overall, the Jazz did a decent job guarding Steph Curry but it was Klay Thompson scoring 35 from the bench that ended the Jazz that game.

The Jazz and Warriors find themselves in a different place now. Post trade deadline the Jazz have the worst record in the NBA. They’re currently on an 11-game losing streak and it doesn’t look to end any time soon with Lauri Markkanen out for the season and now the team missing more players like Walker Kessler to a nasal fracture and John Collins to back spasms. The Warriors are now seeking playoff positioning and are much more interested in winning games than Utah.

For Utah, these final games are a chance to get more experience for their rookies before the season ends. Keyonte George finds himself in a shooting slump and it would be nice to see him come out of that. Taylor Hendricks continues to improve his shooting and make impressive plays on the defensive end while Brice Sensabaugh is showing flashes of offensive talent.

Can the Utah Jazz develop while continuing to work their way towards a top pick in the draft?

Game Info

When: April 7 - 6:30 PM MT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Watch/Stream at: KJZZ, Jazz+

Listen at: SiriusXM, KSL 97.5 FM

Injury Report

The Utah Jazz will be without some key players tonight, including most of their regular season starters.

Jazz Injury Report:



*OUT - Kris Dunn (left foot inflammation)



OUT - Jordan Clarkson (left SI inflammation)



OUT - John Collins (back spasms)



OUT- Walker Kessler (nasal fracture)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (right shoulder impingement) pic.twitter.com/bgwm03WDPv — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 7, 2024

The Warriors will be without Steph Curry who is resting.

Steph Curry Out Versus Jazz Due To Rest https://t.co/ihyuGP3jC2 — RealGM (@RealGM) April 7, 2024

