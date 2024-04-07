Jazz lose to the Warriors 118-110

The Jazz kinda balled out tonight against the Warriors. They did lose 118 – 110 but it was actually a pretty fun game to watch. The Jazz got out in transition, hit some 3’s, and kinda played a little bit of defense at one point. The Jazz were extremely short-handed tonight, this gave an opportunity to some young bucks who don’t get consistent time. Let’s highlight who took advantage of some extended time in a real game.

Johnny Juzang

I’m pretty sure Johnny is a rotational player on the Jazz next season, he shoots the ball well and he’s got great length for a point guard. Johnny went 7-8 from 3 and scored 27 points tonight. Johnny hit all types of shots but was especially a nightmare from the corner, he would run straight there in transition and knock them down at a high rate. I think he’s playing some minutes next year, being long and shooting is like the quintessential attribute a fringe NBA player needs.

Johnny Juzang is now 5/5 from 3



Have yourself a night pic.twitter.com/teMMPeh9Ex — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) April 8, 2024

Keyonte George

Keyonte wasn’t necessarily taking advantage of players being out because he plays regardless, but he still showed out tonight. Keyonte went 25 points on 16 shots, he also had a really nice moment towards the end where he hit three 3’s in a row. Did he hit those 3’s in the final 2 minutes of the game? Yes, he did, but the point is that he found his shot late and we haven’t seen that for the last little while.

Conclusion:

Johnny and Keyonte showed out but the whole team played really hard in their minutes. Taylor Hendricks went 3-6 from deep, Sensabaugh had a few shades of good defense, and Darius Bazley showed a couple of things. If you’re looking for anything else at this point in the season, I don’t know what to tell ya. The young players played really hard and made a decent Warriors team sweat for a second, can’t ask for much more.

Up next:

Jazz play the Nuggets (gulp) on Tuesday night.