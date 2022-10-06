All you need to know about the Utah Jazz open scrimmage

The Utah Jazz season is about to start and they’re bringing back the annual open scrimmage. The scrimmage has evolved over the years with different iterations but it’s always a blast, and it’s free! With a completely new roster, it’s a chance for all Jazz fans to get a look at the team in a way they haven’t before.





Come see the squad for the first time at @vivintarena THIS SATURDAY for ! — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 6, 2022

From the Utah Jazz about the scrimmage:

The Utah Jazz announced today an invitation for fans to attend the free Utah Jazz Open Scrimmage at 11 a.m. (MT) on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Vivint Arena for a firsthand look at the 2022-23 team. The event will include on-court interviews with head coach Will Hardy and select Jazz players, appearances by Jazz Bear and the Jazz Dancers, and the first-time reveal of one of two new basketball courts. The open scrimmage will also be streamed live on UtahJazz.com and the Utah Jazz YouTube channel.

Having been to the scrimmage before, you’ll wan to get there early. The line can get long and it’s a rush inside when the doors open at 10:30. It’s general admission seating so first come first serve so you’ll want to be in line at least an hour earlier than when doors open if you want a chance at one of the lower seats. To get on the front row, you’ll need to be there earlier than that.

If you haven’t had a chance to sit up close, don’t miss out on this. I went early to get in line one year and was able to get front-row seats. There’s something very cool about taking a picture with your feet on the court and seeing the players up close. For most of us that might be the only chance you get to do that.

Here’s a quick recap.

Start time - 11:00 AM (Doors open at 10:30 AM)

The new black court is will be debated.

It will also be streamed on UtahJazz.com and on the Utah Jazz YouTube channel.