A new era of Jazz basketball will include a new-look SLC Dunk, like always

This summer we’ve seen the Utah Jazz go through some huge changes. We’ve seen Quin Snyder resign, the hiring of Will Hardy and the blockbuster trades of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. It all leads up to the beginning of a new rebuild of the Jazz.

But this won’t be the first rebuild we cover at SLC Dunk.

When Jerry Sloan abruptly retired, SLC Dunk was there. When Deron Williams was traded after, SLC Dunk was there. The managers of this site from Basketball John (@5kl) to Amar to Mychal to me have been ticking everyone off writing about every trade, signing, firing, draft pick, and free agency pickup since basketball blogs have been around.

That’s not stopping any time soon.

With the new-look Jazz comes a new-look SLC Dunk. Because Purple is Back, we’ve brought on the new black and yellow color scheme to SLC Dunk. Ryan Smith and Danny Ainge have brought on a massive overhaul of this team, and we’re going to have a lot of fun on this new ride.

If you want to be a part of this new era and write for the best Jazz blog out there, send me an email at jamesohansen@gmail.com. It’s strike first, strike hard at SLC Dunk... wait, that’s Cobra Kai. But, yeah, send me an email with examples of your writing to be considered for a contributor spot with our team.

One other thing, the comment section of this site has gotten better and better over the years. It’s a community I personally enjoy and I’m grateful to all of you who have been a part of making this a more welcoming place for everyone. I’m always impressed by the passion of everyone here, where some of the comments would make great posts on the site. Thank you to all of you for being a part of this community. I hope I’m going a good job of making it a place you want to stay. If you have any issues, suggestions, compliments (I’m always a fan of flattery), send me a line.

-James