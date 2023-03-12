Utah Jazz Tanking Guide: 2023

The Utah Jazz should be tanking to get a better spot in the lottery and to hopefully win when the ping pong balls drop. Each night there are teams to root for and against and I’ll attempt to update this guide every day so you know what to root for on League Pass.

3/13/23

Who/What to root for?

Indiana Pacers to beat the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons are too far ahead of the Jazz to overcome, but getting a better spot than Indiana is well within reach.

Atlanta Hawks to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves

Owning the Wolves pick means wanting them to lose every night.

Miami Heat to beat the Utah Jazz

Because obviously!

Dallas Mavericks to beat the Memphis Grizzlies.

Not much skin in the game with this but more distance from Dallas would be good.

Golden State Warriors to beat the Phoenix Suns

Just like with the Mavericks, you want more distance between the Jazz and the Warriors.