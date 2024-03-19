PODCAST: Who the Utah Jazz should pick in the 2024 NBA Draft w/ Leif Thulin

I was excited to be joined by Leif Thulin of Locked on NBA Big Board, the College Hoops Hive, ESPN 700, and a Utah Jazz Broadcast Assistant to discuss all things Utah Jazz and the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.

First, we talked about the Utah Jazz and their direction. Where are they going? Are they tanking? Are they looking to convey their pick? Thulin gave his thoughts on that and what the Jazz are doing.

We then discussed the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft and potential players. If the Jazz jump into the top four, Thulin gave his top four players and who he thinks the Jazz might be interested in. We then discussed players who will be potentially available around the 8-10 range and who he likes for the Jazz.

Finally, we talked about some players who may be there late in the first and who Thulin likes.

You can watch the video below or listen here.