 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Donovan Mitchell named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

After a dominant 3-0 week, Mitchell got his deserved recognition

By Calvin Chappell
/ new
Boston Celtics v Utah Jazz Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

After leading the Utah Jazz to a 3-0 week, with wins over the Cavaliers, Celtics, and Trail Blazers, Donovan Mitchell was named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week.

Mitchell was dominant, scoring at high volume and high efficiency. He came up clutch in big moments and really controlled the flow of all three games. Mitchell’s stats (per game) during the week were:

  • 33.0 points
  • 5.7 assists
  • 1.7 steals
  • 64.9% TS
  • 57.1% FG
  • 43.3% 3P
  • 93.3% FT

This is Donovan Mitchell’s third-ever Player of the Week award and his first since 2019. Mitchell has never won a Player of the Month award. He’s on track through the first two games of December though, and we know, once he gets into his groove, he becomes almost impossible to stop. If he can keep up this hot shooting and smart decision-making, he may be able to claim his first monthly award. That could be something to keep an eye on.

More From SLC Dunk

Loading comments...