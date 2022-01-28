Jazz sign Danuel House Jr. to another 10-day contract

The Utah Jazz have signed Danuel House Jr to another 10-day contract.

The Utah Jazz are signing Danuel House Jr. to a second standard 10 day contract, League Sources tell The Athletic. House is with the Jazz on the current trip and expected to be available tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies. He has made a strong impression through three 10 days — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) January 28, 2022

With all the frustrations of the last month, House has been one of the best surprises. Originally signed with a 10-day hardship deal, this is now House’s second standard 10-day contract and the Jazz would be smart to try to lock up House long term however possible.

Utah has been in desperate need of wing defense and House has given them exactly what they needed. House is 6-6, athletic and can shoot the ball. Probably the most surprising aspect of his game to me has been his ability to drive the ball, as well as his energy.

House also seems to have acclimated to a Jazz system that has been known to be difficult for players to learn. All in all, this has been a wild success for the Jazz and they’d be smart to figure out how to carve out more minutes for the former Rocket. Instead of having to make a trade to get their wing defense improved, that player might already be on the roster.