 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jazz sign Danuel House Jr. to another 10-day contract

A successful signing that has gone under the radar

By James Hansen
/ new
Houston Rockets v Utah Jazz Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz have signed Danuel House Jr to another 10-day contract.

With all the frustrations of the last month, House has been one of the best surprises. Originally signed with a 10-day hardship deal, this is now House’s second standard 10-day contract and the Jazz would be smart to try to lock up House long term however possible.

Utah has been in desperate need of wing defense and House has given them exactly what they needed. House is 6-6, athletic and can shoot the ball. Probably the most surprising aspect of his game to me has been his ability to drive the ball, as well as his energy.

Utah Jazz v Phoenix Suns Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

House also seems to have acclimated to a Jazz system that has been known to be difficult for players to learn. All in all, this has been a wild success for the Jazz and they’d be smart to figure out how to carve out more minutes for the former Rocket. Instead of having to make a trade to get their wing defense improved, that player might already be on the roster.

More From SLC Dunk

Loading comments...