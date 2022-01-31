 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MRI confirms that Joe Ingles suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season

The worst case scenario is confirmed

By James Hansen
/ new
LA Clippers v Utah Jazz Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, an MRI confirms that the injury Joe Ingles suffered was a season-ending torn left ACL.

According to Wojnarowski, Ingles will have surgery within the next two weeks.

It’s a heartbreaking end to the season for Ingles who has been a leader for this team on the floor and in the locker room during his entire tenure for the Jazz. It’s hard to imagine a more beloved player than Ingles who has been a fixture of Utah Jazz basketball for the last 8 years.

This was the last year on Joe Ingles’ current contract and it is not clear what will happen after this season. But whatever happens, the thing that is most important is that Ingles do what is best for him and his family. Injuries like this remind you that basketball is just a game and these players are men with lives and families. The next step for Ingles will be interesting and he may fight to make a comeback, or he may decide he’s done enough. Whatever he decides, I personally feel very grateful that I’ve been blessed to root for a team with Joe Ingles the last 8 years. Get well soon, Joe!

