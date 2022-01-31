MRI confirms that Joe Ingles suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, an MRI confirms that the injury Joe Ingles suffered was a season-ending torn left ACL.

ESPN Sources: Utah Jazz F Joe Ingles has suffered a season-ending torn left ACL. Ingles, 34, was found to have no other structural damage in his left knee. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 31, 2022

According to Wojnarowski, Ingles will have surgery within the next two weeks.

Ingles is expected to have surgery within the next two weeks, sources said. He's in the final year of his contract with the Jazz and was the league's runner-up for the Sixth Man Award a season ago. https://t.co/VVZEaUA4JC — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 31, 2022

It’s a heartbreaking end to the season for Ingles who has been a leader for this team on the floor and in the locker room during his entire tenure for the Jazz. It’s hard to imagine a more beloved player than Ingles who has been a fixture of Utah Jazz basketball for the last 8 years.

This was the last year on Joe Ingles’ current contract and it is not clear what will happen after this season. But whatever happens, the thing that is most important is that Ingles do what is best for him and his family. Injuries like this remind you that basketball is just a game and these players are men with lives and families. The next step for Ingles will be interesting and he may fight to make a comeback, or he may decide he’s done enough. Whatever he decides, I personally feel very grateful that I’ve been blessed to root for a team with Joe Ingles the last 8 years. Get well soon, Joe!