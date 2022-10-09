Utah Jazz sign Darryl Morsell

The Utah Jazz announced they’ve signed Darryl Morsell after releasing Saben Lee.

We have waived Saben Lee and signed Darryl Morsell https://t.co/waj1k91qDA — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 10, 2022

It looks like Morsell will be waived and play for the Salt Lake City Stars.

Jazz roster down to 17 guaranteed contracts. https://t.co/2eFyczfkcB — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 10, 2022

Morsell is the perfect type of player to develop with the stars. He was a 5-year college player that played at both Maryland and Marquette and in his final season at Marquette he won Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year.

That’s the type of player you can work with on developing and the perfect way to use the Stars. Morsell may not ever leave the Stars, but if he can develop and become a 3 and D player with his time with the Stars, who knows what he could become.

There are more moves coming and we’ll see what other hard decisions the Jazz make as we get closer to the season.