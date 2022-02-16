Utah Jazz sign Xavier Sneed to Two-Way Contract

The Utah Jazz announced they have signed Xavier Sneed of the G-League’s Greensboro Swarm to a two-way contract today.

Sneed is listed at 6’5” and 214 pounds. As a junior at Kansas State Sneed’s wingspan measured in at 6’9”. For the Greensboro Swarm Sneed started in all 18 games he played and averaged 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals. Sneed is doing this while shooting 48% from the field and 41% from three.

It will be interesting to see how Sneed fits in with the team. The most recent two-way contract success story for the Jazz has been Trent Forrest who has been contributing at a high level. It’s a credit to the Jazz’s development that they have been able to incorporate Forrest in such a great way. Can the Jazz do the same thing with Sneed? A lot of times these prospects just need an opportunity to show what they can do on the court with NBA talent. If Sneed can show an ability to play within the system, defend with length and athleticism, and also shoot the ball like he did in the G-League, this has the potential to be a nice pickup. Time will tell how this plays out but at first glance Sneed appears to have nice potential.