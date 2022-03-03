Quin Snyder named Western Conference Coach of the Month for February

The NBA has named Quin Snyder Western Conference Coach of the Month for February.

Coach Snyder has been named the Western Conference Coach of the Month. We went 8-1 in February #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Z1fyKgq9eY — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 3, 2022

As bad as January was, the Jazz turned things around in February in a big way going 8-1, and Snyder was a big part of that.

Much of the problems with the January collapse were out of Snyder’s control. At times he was literally not with the team because of being in Covid protocols. With the return of Snyder, along with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert from injury, the Jazz have been a different team in February. It hasn’t just been a team at full strength, the Jazz have found a way to get clutch wins against playoff teams in the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.

With a difficult stretch ahead of the Jazz, they’ll be counting on Snyder to prepare this team for the playoffs and then getting as far as possible.