Utah Jazz convert Trent Forrest’s two-way contract to standard contract

Congrats to Trent Forrest who has been a solid option this season

By James Hansen
Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz announced that they exercised he Standard NBA Contract Conversion Option on Trent Forrest’s two-way contract.

It was unclear if this was going to happen after Forrest injured his ankle near the end of the season, so it’s nice to see this happen for him as the Jazz enter the playoffs. He may even be able to contribute if the Jazz make a playoff run.

Forrest has had a good season for the Jazz in a backup guard role. He has been a good defender while also providing stability on offense at the point while also scoring inside. Forrest has had some big moments this season and has Quin Snyder’s trust to run things the way he wants. For the season Forrest is averaging 3.3 points, 1.8 assists, and 1.7 rebounds in 12 minutes per game.

We’ll see what happens next year but it’s a testament to Forrest’s hard work that he has earned his contract and is part of this Jazz team for the near future.

