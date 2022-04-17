Luka Doncic does light work in practice, unlikely to play in Game 2 against Jazz

In video from Dallas Mavericks practice today we saw Luka Doncic getting very light workouts in.

More of Luka Doncic’s light on-court work: pic.twitter.com/CXRnU3Lhpf — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 17, 2022

Some extremely light on-court work for Luka Doncic: pic.twitter.com/BCBaHBiitj — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 17, 2022

After practice Jason Kidd had comments on the Mavericks’ young superstar.

Jason Kidd after Luka Doncic did light shooting for the second straight day: "Yesterday was another good day, and today he’s back on the court, so that’s a plus. And we’ll see how he feels tomorrow." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 17, 2022

It’s obvious Doncic is working his way back, but he’s not putting any sort of pressure on that ankle.

After these videos were released, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Doncic is unlikely to play in Game 2 on Monday.

Luka Doncic is unlikely for Game 2 vs. Utah on Monday, sources tell @espn_macmahon and me. He hasn't yet been ruled out, but would have to make dramatic improvement in the next 24 hours to be cleared to play with that left calf strain. https://t.co/G32VoqCnMY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 17, 2022

Just looking at how tentative Doncic looks, the question is probably more will he be available for Game 3. With Game 3 on Thursday, it does give Doncic an extra day of rest. Even with the extra day, we won’t likely know if Doncic plays until tipoff time.

Whatever happens in Game 3, if Doncic is out Game 2 it gives the Jazz a clear advantage they need to take advantage of. For his career, Doncic is just 1-6 against the Jazz in Salt Lake City when he plays. It means that this Game 2 is a pretty clear must-win for the Dallas Mavericks.