Luka Doncic does light work in practice, unlikely to play in Game 2 against Jazz

The Jazz have another to play the Mavericks without Doncic

By James Hansen
Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks - Game One Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

In video from Dallas Mavericks practice today we saw Luka Doncic getting very light workouts in.

After practice Jason Kidd had comments on the Mavericks’ young superstar.

It’s obvious Doncic is working his way back, but he’s not putting any sort of pressure on that ankle.

After these videos were released, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Doncic is unlikely to play in Game 2 on Monday.

Just looking at how tentative Doncic looks, the question is probably more will he be available for Game 3. With Game 3 on Thursday, it does give Doncic an extra day of rest. Even with the extra day, we won’t likely know if Doncic plays until tipoff time.

Whatever happens in Game 3, if Doncic is out Game 2 it gives the Jazz a clear advantage they need to take advantage of. For his career, Doncic is just 1-6 against the Jazz in Salt Lake City when he plays. It means that this Game 2 is a pretty clear must-win for the Dallas Mavericks.

