Rudy Gobert fined $25k for post game interview comments

Rudy said f#$% the talk and the league fined him

By James Hansen
2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Rudy Gobert has been fined $25k for his postgame comment, “F@#$ the talk.”

Everyone has likely seen it already, but if you haven’t, here’s the video.

It’s been a tumultuous year with a lot of drama for the Jazz and this win may have solidified the team. This post game comment from Gobert encapsulates a lot of what Jazz fans feel has been a constant barrage of media talking about things like Donovan Mitchell wanting out, Rudy Gobert not deserving a DPOY, and a whole host of other things.

The Utah Jazz are likely to be very different next year, but for this playoff run Jazz fans can all join Rudy Gobert and enjoy the postseason and have the attitude of:

