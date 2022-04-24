Rudy Gobert fined $25k for post game interview comments

Rudy Gobert has been fined $25k for his postgame comment, “F@#$ the talk.”

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/vYKsSAFYUm — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 24, 2022

Everyone has likely seen it already, but if you haven’t, here’s the video.

I would die for this man pic.twitter.com/6m4QCh0PgO — taylor griffin (@griffdunk) April 23, 2022

It’s been a tumultuous year with a lot of drama for the Jazz and this win may have solidified the team. This post game comment from Gobert encapsulates a lot of what Jazz fans feel has been a constant barrage of media talking about things like Donovan Mitchell wanting out, Rudy Gobert not deserving a DPOY, and a whole host of other things.

The Utah Jazz are likely to be very different next year, but for this playoff run Jazz fans can all join Rudy Gobert and enjoy the postseason and have the attitude of: