Trade Rumor: Rudy Gobert a more likely target for the Hawks in trade market, Jazz like De’Andre Hunter’s game

According to a recent mailbag article from Chris Kirschner of the Athletic, the Atlanta Hawks should pay attention to the trade situation with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. He also mentioned that the Utah Jazz like De’Andre Hunter’s game.

Are the Hawks a potential destination for a Utah star?



Atlanta should be interested if either Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert is made available, @ChrisKirschner writes.



“And I’ve heard the Jazz like De’Andre Hunter’s game.”



More: https://t.co/klnGFOGvvF pic.twitter.com/jzvvDBDp1A — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) May 9, 2022

Here’s the section talking about the Jazz.

I’m closely monitoring Utah’s situation with both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. If either — or both — become available, the Hawks should be interested. I’ve heard the Jazz like De’Andre Hunter’s game, and he’s, theoretically, what they need more of moving forward if Mitchell is whom they decide to build around. Utah needs more perimeter defense, maybe worse than Atlanta, if you can actually imagine that after what we watched this season. If Mitchell or Gobert became available, I’d say the latter is the likelier option for the Hawks to land. There’s just been too much buzz in league circles with Mitchell to the Knicks if he were to come available. With Gobert, both Charlotte and Atlanta would make sense as a possible destination. A package of Hunter, Clint Capela and Jalen Johnson plus picks could work salary-wise for Gobert, or if the Jazz would rather want the long-term cap space, Danilo Gallinari could replace Capela.

It’s an interesting trade proposition. The prize in that trade for the Jazz would definitely be Hunter could be the start of the Jazz looking to improve their perimeter defense. Hunter has a body that reminds you of Jimmy Butler, but his game has a long way to go to get even close to that type of player.

If the Jazz are looking to make a move with Gobert, this is the type of trade you’re looking at. Getting picks, even late first rounders, is not something to scoff at. The last two t three offseasons the Jazz have done about as bad a job of using their picks as you could possibly do using their picks effectively in the offseason. A move like this could get the Jazz back on track in terms of filling the roster with young, athletic talent.