Rudy Gobert’s future with the Jazz is hanging in the balance

According to Tony Jones, Rudy Gobert’s exit meeting with the Utah Jazz will likely decide how the offseason goes.

Rudy Gobert and his agent are waiting for their annual exit meeting with the Utah Jazz, League sources tell The Athletic. That meeting will likely determine how the two sides proceed going forward into the offseason — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) May 2, 2022

With just a few days since the Jazz season ended, it’s officially rumor season and the rumors are coming in hot.

I know I am not usually @utahjazz breaking news guy, but a source close to situation has informed me that Rudy Gobert is at "him or me" point with Donovan Mitchell and will demand that one of them be traded in next few days. Doesn't feel they will win championship together. — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) May 2, 2022

Rudy feels that his own numbers are consistent or getting better, while Don is D liability and is falling off in terms of explosiveness. Gobert also aware of at least 1 Western Conference power that would be willing to pay handsomely for his abilities. (NBA teams never tamper..) — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) May 2, 2022

Whether the rumor about the situation between Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell is a “him or me” situations, it’s clear that the Jazz are in the process of deciding what their next steps will be in the offseason, and how this meeting goes with Gobert will decide that.

It’s likely that the Jazz already have an idea of what they want to do. If the rumors are true, it’s looking like they are looking to build around Donovan Mitchell according to Tony Jones.

Are the Jazz blowing it all up and tearing it down? That isn’t the plan, according to several sources — at least initially. The Jazz, according to sources, are committed to building around Donovan Mitchell, which means taking a step back isn’t an option. Utah would like to keep climbing the mountain toward contention, and the Jazz feel like they still aren’t that far off, despite the disappointment of this season. What you are probably going to see is the Jazz entering the offseason with almost every idea on the table. Mitchell should be considered the player most likely to remain with the team through the offseason. Everything else should be considered a question mark.

Whatever happens this offseason, it’s looking like this upcoming meeting with Gobert is the first step of many for the Utah Jazz in changing the look of the team, and probably in a huge way. Buckle up, Jazz fans.