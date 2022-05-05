Is Quin Snyder a name to watch for the Charlotte Hornets' search for head coach?

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Quin Snyder is a name to watch as a candidate for the head coaching job for the Charlotte Hornets.

Kings officials maintain their three finalists hold level chances at Sacramento’s head coaching job, but Mark Jackson appears to be the front-runner and Kings owner Vivek Ranadive’s favorite candidate. More on SAC, CHA, LAL, Utah and Philly at @BR_NBA: https://t.co/MrpC7mVN6C — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) May 3, 2022

Fischer’s sources say that Snyder is someone to watch in the search, but the connections between Snyder and the Hornets make it a very interesting possibility. From Fischer’s article:

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder is another candidate to monitor for Charlotte’s search, sources told B/R. Not only was Snyder a Lakers assistant during Kupchak’s tenure, but Snyder also played college ball at nearby Duke in the 1980s and was a Blue Devils assistant from 1995 to 1999 before taking his first head coaching post at the University of Missouri. Whether Snyder will be a candidate for the Hornets or Lakers job remains to be seen. He has one year left on his contract, league sources confirmed, and an option for the 2023-24 season, as first reported by The Athletic’s Sam Amick. For Snyder to become a free agent, he would need to walk away before the conclusion of the agreement. The rampant speculation about his future has stemmed from the coach’s rebuffing Utah’s offers to extend him prior to this season. And while the Lakers are known to have strong interest in Snyder, pessimism persists around the NBA and several sources familiar with Snyder’s thinking that Los Angeles does not present an attractive landing spot for the veteran coach. He is more often linked as a possible eventual replacement for Gregg Popovich in San Antonio.

The mention of the San Antonio Spurs position pops up again in this for Snyder. These leaks are interesting because they’ve become pretty regular for months. The question with these leaks are always who do these come from? Or more importantly, who do they benefit? Constistently, we’ve heard that Snyder has refused an extension with the Jazz, so is this from his agent trying to solidify a job with another team? Or is this some sort of move to force the Jazz into a bigger contract to keep him? Or perhaps this is from Danny Ainge creating leverage with a team like the Lakers to possibly create a trade?

Whatever the case, it’s looking like the Quin Snyder rumors to other teams will be as rampant as trade rumors for Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this offseason.