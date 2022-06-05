The coaching search to replace Quin Snyder has begun!

With Quin Snyder out as Utah Jazz head coach, the Jazz appear to already be looking for his replacement. Some of the initial names put out by Shams Charania as potential guys are really interesting.

Sources: Among initial candidates for Utah’s open head coaching job: Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, Jazz assistant Alex Jensen, former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, Celtics assistant Will Hardy and Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 5, 2022

Johnnie Bryant was a big loss for the Jazz and has done a fantastic job as the head assistant for the Knicks where he helped Julius Randle become an All-Star and all-NBA. Jazz fans are also familiar with Alex Jensen and it’s only a matter of time until he gets coaching consideration. Jazz fans also saw Terry Stotts visit the team this year which drew a lot of speculation. It’s not surprising to see a Celtics assistant being thrown around with Danny Ainge’s ties to Boston. And if you’re remember, the Jazz interviewed Adrian Griffin when they were hiring Quin Snyder. All of these names make sense and have some sort of connection to the Jazz.

Later, Charania also posted a couple more names that the Jazz are looking at.

Two more Jazz head coaching candidates on the initial list: Bucks assistant Charles Lee and Suns assistant Kevin Young, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. https://t.co/arICswqY2S — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 6, 2022

I don’t know anything about these potential candidates but what I like is that this proves the Jazz are doing a thorough search. The most important thing for this team is to make the right hire. The Jazz learned their lesson when they made a rush hire and made Tyrone Corbin coach. Now they can find a good candidate that can both develop young players and teach this team some toughness and resilience that they desperately need.

We’ll see what happens next, but you can be sure that the Jazz are going to be active. This is likely only the first set of dominoes to fall.