Are these the new Utah Jazz jerseys?

With all the drama going on in Jazzland right now with Quin Snyder stepping down, Donovan Mitchell feeling unsettled, and daily trade rumors for Rudy Gobert. It’s nice to get some news that breaks things up. According to the fanpage Jazz Nation News, these are the jerseys that will be revealed with the new Utah Jazz rebrand.

BREAKING

(per anonymous source) #UtahJazz plan to announce the new jerseys/rebrand next Thursday (June 16)

And YES these 3 jerseys are real & will be part of that announcement

No word at this time if we are getting a new City or throwback jersey



.

.#JazzNation #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/749bo8wsKH — JazzNation (@JazzNationNews) June 8, 2022

These have been floating around for a few months but, if this is true, it looks like the colors and style have been locked in. It’s also interesting from this tweet that June 16th is the reveal.

Now, take this post with a grain of salt because this could all be completely falso, but it definitely feels like these are what we’re going to see revealed next week. They’re pretty simple, but I personally kind of like them. A simple, clean look to me is always best. To be honest, the most important thing is who’s playing in the jersey, which we’re still not sure about with the turmoil going on with the team.

What do you think, Jazz fans? Are you fans of the new jerseys?