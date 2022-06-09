 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Utah Jazz are being very thorough in their search for a new head coach

This round includes Sean Sweeney from the Dallas Mavericks

By James Hansen
Dallas Mavericks v New York Knicks Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz have been busy in their search for their next head coach. The latest news is that the Jazz will interview Sean Sweeney of the Dallas Mavericks.

Every day there are more candidates that the Jazz are interviewing and they all come from impressive backgrounds. Sweeney would come from a Mavericks team that had one of the best defenses in the league last year. What’s impressive about that is Dallas didn’t have any players on either the first or second all-defensive team this year.

Like I said, Utah has been looking at a wide range of coaches. Today was Sean Sweeney, yesterday was Adrian Griffin from the Toronto Raptors and Kevin Young of the Phoenix Suns.

Yesterday also included Chris Quinn from the Miami Heat, who is also meeting with the Charlotte Hornets.

Wait, there’s more!

Utah is also interviewing former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel as well as current Utah Jazz assistant coach, Lamar Skeeter.

These names go along with a group of names we’ve mentioned before.

We’ve also been told that Dwayne Wade has a candidate he’s interested in, David Fizdale.

Long story short, the Jazz are being thorough with the coaching search and hopefully they come out with the best possible fit. So many elements have to be considered but the coaching decision may also depend on what happens with the Jazz who are also rumored to be doing a lot of trade talks.

