The Utah Jazz are being very thorough in their search for a new head coach

The Utah Jazz have been busy in their search for their next head coach. The latest news is that the Jazz will interview Sean Sweeney of the Dallas Mavericks.

The Utah Jazz requested permission to interview Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney for the franchise’s head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. Sweeney also interviewed for Charlotte’s opening in this cycle. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 9, 2022

Every day there are more candidates that the Jazz are interviewing and they all come from impressive backgrounds. Sweeney would come from a Mavericks team that had one of the best defenses in the league last year. What’s impressive about that is Dallas didn’t have any players on either the first or second all-defensive team this year.

Like I said, Utah has been looking at a wide range of coaches. Today was Sean Sweeney, yesterday was Adrian Griffin from the Toronto Raptors and Kevin Young of the Phoenix Suns.

Utah has requested permission to interview two more assistant coaches -- Toronto's Adrian Griffin and Phoenix's Kevin Young, sources tells ESPN. https://t.co/0mc1YWH7bl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 8, 2022

Yesterday also included Chris Quinn from the Miami Heat, who is also meeting with the Charlotte Hornets.

The Utah Jazz have requested permission to interview Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn for franchise's head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. Quinn also talked with Charlotte for that opening. He has spent eight seasons on Erik Spoelstra's staff. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 8, 2022

Wait, there’s more!

Utah is also interviewing former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel as well as current Utah Jazz assistant coach, Lamar Skeeter.

Two more candidates expected to interview for Utah’s coaching job, sources tell ESPN: Frank Vogel and Jazz assistant Lamar Skeeter. https://t.co/1zQX8Trhq3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 8, 2022

These names go along with a group of names we’ve mentioned before.

ESPN Sources: The Jazz received permission to interview several assistant coaches for head job, including Johnnie Bryant (Knicks), Will Hardy (Celtics), Charles Lee (Bucks), and Joe Mazzulla (Celtics). Jazz assistant Alex Jensen and Terry Stotts will interview too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 7, 2022

We’ve also been told that Dwayne Wade has a candidate he’s interested in, David Fizdale.

There have been “rumbles” that Jazz minority owner Dwayne Wade will push for the team to hire David Fizdale as their next head coach.



(via @TheSteinLine, https://t.co/7B8eKSkn8w) pic.twitter.com/NFHvlOUADp — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 6, 2022

Long story short, the Jazz are being thorough with the coaching search and hopefully they come out with the best possible fit. So many elements have to be considered but the coaching decision may also depend on what happens with the Jazz who are also rumored to be doing a lot of trade talks.