Utah Jazz announce additions of Walker Kessler, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Malik Beasley

For how little flexibility the Utah Jazz had coming into this offseason, they have made massive changes that will change the future in a big way. The Rudy Gobert trade happened just 9 days ago but with how quickly the NBA changes, it feels like ages. Yesterday and today were the first days that the Jazz acclimated after the trade and here’s what happened.

Yesterday, the Jazz announced the signing of Walker Kessler which finalized the trade and ended any speculation that they would be adding on to the trade in any way.

At Utah Jazz summer league, the Jazz social media team was able to talk with Kessler briefly.

Get to know @WalkerKessler13 ⤵️ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 10, 2022

It’s a shame that Jazz fans haven’t gotten to see Kessler play, apparently he had some sort of foot injury in workouts that kept him out. Hopefully, he’ll be available for training camp, but it sounds like he should be there.

The Jazz also announced the additions of Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Leandro Bolmaro, and Jarred Vanderbilt. What’s interesting about this trade, aside from the treasure trove of picks, is that all of these players either have value as an NBA rotation player, or are young players with upside. Beverley, Beasley and Vanderbilt all showed they are NBA-caliber players in Minnesota. Vanderbilt looks like a player that could possibly develop into something more, we all know what Patrick Beverley brings to the table in terms of intensity and defense, and Beasley is a high level 6th man.

Probably the most interesting note from today’s zoom call with players was Malik Beasley who dressed up, something players don’t normally do. He said dressing up represents who he wants to be, to re-introduce himself, like Jay-Z said.

First time I've seen this: A player dressed up for a Zoom call.



Malik Beasley said that represents who he wants to be.



"Like Jay-Z said, allow me to reintroduce myself. I want to reintroduce my whole image, my whole brand." pic.twitter.com/MbsJqpVkU5 — Ryan Miller (@millerjryan) July 10, 2022

These additions to the team are already looking like fun players, and people, to get to know, and root for and is making this upcoming season seem much more interesting than last year. Yes, the Utah Jazz will be a worse team, but they’ll be interesting for the first time in years, and that’s something to be happy about.