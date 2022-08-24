Utah Jazz trade Patrick Beverley to the Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Utah Jazz have traded Patrick Beverley to the Los Angeles for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in advanced talks on a trade to acquire Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, sources tell ESPN. Deal could be finalized as soon as Thursday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 25, 2022

According to Woj, the deal does not include any picks.

Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize the deal on Thursday morning, delivering Beverley to LA after a brief stayover with Jazz. No picks involved in the deal, per sources. https://t.co/s4FjjrHu4q — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 25, 2022

It’s an interesting detail to include. Is that the Lakers showing they got a deal done without having to cough up a pick?

Beverley had recently tweeted his displeasure with the current situation with KD not making up his mind. That certainly seems relevant now that the trade has happened.

Yal can sit and don’t say nothing but that ain’t cool. It’s dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD shit. And to be on and off ain’t cool. Blessing Gang — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) August 23, 2022

Kevin Durant responded.

And now Patrick Beverley is a Los Angeles Laker. This episode of “How the NBA Turns” has been an interesting one but the finale was different than what I was expecting. There were rumors of a possible trade of Russell Westbrook to the Jazz, a trade that would likely include multiple firsts. It doesn’t look like that is happening, although maybe that will be on the next episode?

For Utah this is a trade that makes sense. Talen Horton-Tucker is a big wing that could use more time to develop and Stanley Johnson is a wing that has underperformed in his career and could potentially improve with a Jazz team looking to develop. But neither player is likely to move the needle much for the Jazz, who are obviously making moves with their sites set on tearing down the old roster. For the Lakers it also makes sense. Beverley will be able to provide perimeter defense while also being able to play off of LeBron James and knock down open threes.

Russell Westbrook is still a Laker, and it seems likely he still might get moved. Will that happen in the next few days in a trade between the Jazz and Knicks? We’ll find out.