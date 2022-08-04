Utah Jazz announce preseason schedule for 2022-23

The Utah Jazz announced their preseason schedule today and it will start off in Edmonton, Alberta as part of the NBA Canada Series against the Toronto Raptors.

Count me in as an ignorant American, but Alberta is on the western side of Canada and should be a fun venue to start off the preseason.

“We’re excited to be featured in the preseason NBA Canada Series,” said Jazz General Manager Justin Zanik. “It is a unique opportunity for our organization to engage with the league’s Canadian fans in Edmonton. Our players and staff are looking forward to it.”

The Jazz then go to Portland which makes sense with its relative proximity to Alberta. Then the Jazz will see nearly a week off before they return home to face the Spurs and the Mavericks.

There’s some huge questions coming into this preseason for the Utah Jazz, who are in the middle of tearing down the roster for the first year of a rebuild.

Will Donovan Mitchell be traded by preseason?

All signs are pointing to a trade, and it feels like it’s just a matter of time at this point. The media, the GMs, and the players are all on vacation right now but once they get back, that trade is only a matter of semantics.

Who else is getting traded after a Donovan Mitchell trade?

If/Once Mitchell is traded, what happens to everyone else? The Jazz roster is a hodgepodge of veteran role players and young prospects and it’s not a team that will compete at a very high level once the season begins. But it’s good enough that it will win enough games to get the Jazz out of the running for Victor Wembanyama. That’s not ideal. You can bet that when/if Mitchell is moved, there will be other trades that happen soon after.

How will this be broadcast?

Will there still be a streaming option on FUBO? Will there be something new? What satellite providers will be showing games? The Jazz said that “broadcast info will be announced at a later date.” For now, get that month to month plan, Jazz fans. Don’t lock yourself into something until you know what is happening. I’m personally using FUBO and it’s been great, but if that ends, I’ll be switching quickly.