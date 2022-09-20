Utah Jazz sign Cody Zeller to camp deal and Micah Potter to two-way deal

The Utah Jazz signed Cody Zeller to a training camp deal.

The Utah Jazz are signing veteran center Cody Zeller to a camp deal, League Sources tell myself and @ShamsCharania — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) September 20, 2022

They also signed Micah Potter to a two-way deal.

The Utah Jazz and Micah Potter have agreed to a two way deal, League Sources tell myself and @ShamsCharania



Potter was first team all-G League as a rookie. He had a 10 day contract last season with the Detroit Pistons — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) September 20, 2022

Cody Zeller is an in interesting signing. There’s not a lot about him that stands out other than he has a lot of NBA experience. Zeller can definitely contribute in camp and is good enough to compete for a position on the Jazz where the center position currently consists of Walker Kessler and Udoka Azubuike.

Micah Potter comes with a lot more intrigue. Like Tony Jones mentioned he was first-team all-G League as a rookie and earned a 10-day contract.

His stats were solid in the G League where he averaged 17 PPG and 9.9 RPG.

Micah Potter is 6-10, 248 and played four years for Ohio State and Wisconsin. 12.5 PPG (50-39-84 shooting), 5.9 RPG as a senior.



4 PPG, 3 RPG in 3 gms for DET. In the GLeague, put up 17.0 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.1 BPG. 44% 3s. https://t.co/HsdnPPNWDx — David J. Smith (@davidjsmith1232) September 20, 2022

When you watch tape he’s a player that can stretch the floor and has pretty good athleticism. He’ll be a nice addition to the Stars and might be able to work his way into the rotation this year.

New Jazz two-way big Micah Potter has athleticism and can also hit the 3. https://t.co/fC5rifu90W — David J. Smith (@davidjsmith1232) September 20, 2022

But there’s another element to this. Could this be some sort of precursor to another trade? Rob Pelinka was supposed to have an appearance tomorrow, Wednesday the 20th, but that was postponed. And we got the news right before these other signings happened.

The Lakers just announced that they have moved the scheduled media availability with GM Rob Pelinka and Coach Darvin Ham from Wednesday to Monday ... putting them on the same Sept. 26 interview schedule as the Lakers' players.



More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpMwn https://t.co/hdYRX263od — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 20, 2022

Maybe this is because some players on the Jazz roster are being moved? Maybe, maybe not, but it’s definitely something to keep an eye on because we know the Lakers are eyeing Bojan Bogdanovic right now.