Utah Jazz sign Cody Zeller to camp deal and Micah Potter to two-way deal

Is this a prelude to more deals or just camp signings?

By James Hansen
Los Angeles Clippers v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz signed Cody Zeller to a training camp deal.

They also signed Micah Potter to a two-way deal.

Cody Zeller is an in interesting signing. There’s not a lot about him that stands out other than he has a lot of NBA experience. Zeller can definitely contribute in camp and is good enough to compete for a position on the Jazz where the center position currently consists of Walker Kessler and Udoka Azubuike.

Micah Potter comes with a lot more intrigue. Like Tony Jones mentioned he was first-team all-G League as a rookie and earned a 10-day contract.

His stats were solid in the G League where he averaged 17 PPG and 9.9 RPG.

When you watch tape he’s a player that can stretch the floor and has pretty good athleticism. He’ll be a nice addition to the Stars and might be able to work his way into the rotation this year.

But there’s another element to this. Could this be some sort of precursor to another trade? Rob Pelinka was supposed to have an appearance tomorrow, Wednesday the 20th, but that was postponed. And we got the news right before these other signings happened.

Maybe this is because some players on the Jazz roster are being moved? Maybe, maybe not, but it’s definitely something to keep an eye on because we know the Lakers are eyeing Bojan Bogdanovic right now.

