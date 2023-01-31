Walker Kessler named to NBA Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend

According to Shams Charania Walker Kessler was named to the 2022-23 NBA Rising Stars Team at All-Star Weekend in SLC.
2022-23 NBA Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City: pic.twitter.com/4jbg1Mo02d— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 31, 2023
Since joining the Utah Jazz, Kessler has been a revelation. Once thought of as a throw-in player in the trade with Minnesota, Kessler has now become a core part of Utah’s future.
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 31, 2023
Congrats, @WalkerKessler13!#TakeNote | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/9KDedfPwHi
For the season, Kessler is averaging 7.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and has been a blocking machine. In his limited minutes, Kessler is still 5th in total blocks for the season. Kessler’s play has been so impressive he’s cemented himself into the starting lineup. In the last 9 games as a starter Kessler is averaging 11.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks. What’s crazy is he’s putting those numbers up in 26 minutes per game.
It’s an impressive performance for a humble rookie that has done nothing but prove himself with his play on the floor. Congrats to Walker Kessler!
“I’m a firm believer that if you pride yourself on just doing whatever you can to win, the rest of it kind of takes care of itself.”@WalkerKessler13 reflects back on his path to making the #JordanRisingStars game at #NBAAllStar #PracticeInterviews | @zionsbank— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 31, 2023
