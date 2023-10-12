Utah Jazz sign Josh Christopher to two-way contract

According to Tony Jones and Shams Charania, the Utah Jazz have signed Josh Christopher to a two-way contract.

The Utah Jazz are planning to sign former Rockets first-round pick Josh Christopher to a two-way NBA deal, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. The guard averaged 7 points and 15.4 minutes across two seasons in Houston. His brother, Patrick, played 4 games for Jazz in 2014-15. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 13, 2023

Christopher was picked 24th overall by the Houston Rockets in 2021, averaging 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 45% from the field and 27% from three.

In college, Christopher was an impressive scorer, and that hasn’t translated to his time on the basketball court. Christopher was an intriguing prospect in the draft, and this is a good idea. Was his lack of staying power with the Rockets because of delayed development due to coaching, or some other reason? The Rockets did fire their former coach, so maybe bringing Christopher into the Jazz’s system can jumpstart his development. It’s just a two-way contract, making it a worthwhile gamble to see if they can get something out of him.

The issue right now that the Jazz are facing is that they already have too many rotation guards. Unless Christopher has a huge leap, it may be a long shot to become a part of the Jazz’s rotation. At some point, the Jazz may be making a consolidation trade and it may mean a chance for Christopher in the future.