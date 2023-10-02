Utah Jazz were in trade discussions for Jrue Holiday

According to Zach Lowe, the Utah Jazz were in trade talks with the Portland Trail Blazers for Jrue Holiday. Below is the timestamped clip of when the talks happened. (h/t David J Smith on twitter @davidjsmith1232)

Here’s what Lowe said when talking about who were in talks with Portland:

“Utah was in it. I’m not sure if they were on the final list.. and I like that Utah was in it. Because Utah has so many picks from so many different places that they have the luxury to say, you know what, we can get a really good player, really good role model for our young guys, that clears up a cluster .. of random guards all put together and have so much left over. Why not?”

It’s not surprising that Utah was mentioned. Since Danny Ainge has joined the Jazz front office there is vastly more reporting on Utah in every trade deal, even the Miami-Portland saga we just went through.

Ultimately Jrue Holiday went to the Celtics for two rotation players and two firsts which was likely more than the Jazz would have wanted to beat.

The point Lowe makes about the group of guards is a big one and will likely have the Jazz quietly searching the market for trade markets at some point this season, especially if we see a big season from Keyonte George or one of the other young guys on the team.