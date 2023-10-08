Utah Jazz announce first starting lineup for 2023-24 season

According to Sarah Todd, the Utah Jazz will start Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Walker Kessler.

Jazz will start Sexton, THT with Lauri, Walker and John Collins — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) October 8, 2023

It’s been a while in Jazz land since it wasn’t clear who would actually be the starter. I don’t know if everyone had this starting backcourt on their bingo card, but both Sexton and THT played well for Utah last season for good portions of the year.

Even though this might not be the lineup everyone expected, it will be interesting to see how it gels and how many substitutions there will be. Jordan Clarkson, for example, appears to be locked back into a sixth-man role, but does that change as the season goes along? Will Keyonte George and Ochai Agbaji force Hardy’s hand? Maybe that’s the message Hardy is sending: you can get the starting spot, but you have to earn it in the actual games. Whatever the case, this will be a fascinating preseason to see how, if at all, things evolve.