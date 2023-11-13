Per the Utah Jazz and SEG Media: Jazz+ will air select Salt Lake City Stars home games

The Utah Jazz streaming system, Jazz+, will now air select Salt Lake City Stars home games. The service has succeeded so far, but not without some hiccups. Fortunately for Jazz fans, Ryan Smith and SEG Media have been willing to make changes to improve the service in response to consumer feedback. Jazz+ has already expanded its physical reach, and the Jazz have worked with the league to ensure fans won’t be blocked out from League Pass and Jazz+. Now, the Stars games are the newest addition.

As Utah’s G-League affiliate team, the Stars will feature the Two-way, Exhibit 10, and G-League assignment Utah Jazz players. In their first game this season, Jazz rookie Brice Sensabaugh went off for 27 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Fellow rookie Taylor Hendricks was also with the Stars but left the game early due to an illness. Two-way players Johnny Juzang, Josh Christopher, and Micah Potter will be heavily featured in the Stars’ rotation.

Game 1 is in the books…



Brice Sensabaugh 27-8-8

Josh Christopher 20-3-2

Micah Potter 19-11-3

Tavion Kinsey 13-7-2 pic.twitter.com/g9llZYzwlJ — Salt Lake City Stars (@slcstars) November 12, 2023

The Stars' home opener is tonight at 7:00 PM and will be available live on Jazz+. An annual or monthly subscription to Jazz+, priced at $125.50 and $15.50, is required to access Stars games on Jazz+ and can be purchased at utahjazz.com/jazzplus. Annual and monthly subscriptions also include access to every available Jazz game (live and on-demand) and other behind-the-scenes content that highlights happenings within the Utah Jazz organization, both on and off the court. Fans can access Jazz+ from their smartphone, tablet, or computer or by downloading the Jazz+ app on Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku devices.