Quin Snyder close to joining Hawks, Jazz have decided not to hold up exit for compensation

According to multiple reports Quin Snyder is close to becoming the new head coach of the Atlanta Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks have offered their head coaching job to former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder and both sides are working toward a deal, sources say. Reporting for @TheRally on the offer and the potential Trae Young-Snyder partnership: pic.twitter.com/Rtk6Ky9bYy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 24, 2023

According to Shams Charania the Hawks have offered Snyder the position and the salary would be around $8 Million per year in the potential deal, and it’s something Snyder has significant interest in doing.

The biggest question was how was this possible with Quin Snyder still under contract with the Utah Jazz?

According to Eric Walden, the Jazz could seek financial compensation or a pick, but have decided not to.

With Quin Snyder reportedly close to joining the Hawks, the Utah Jazz technically would be entitled to a pick or cash in exchange for letting their former coach go early, but the organization has decided not to hold up his exit, allowing him to walk away. https://t.co/HmDFW0TYNd — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) February 24, 2023

From Walden’s article:

Because Snyder resigned from the Jazz with time left on his contract, and because the Hawks are reportedly looking to bring Snyder in ASAP to supplant interim coach Joe Prunty, who’s been filling in since head coach Nate McMillan was fired on Tuesday, Utah’s front office could technically seek compensation (in the form of draft assets or cash) from Atlanta to free Snyder up — such as when the Celtics received an unprotected 2015 first-round pick from the Clippers for Doc Rivers. The Jazz will not do that, according to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to discuss the details. That will effectively free Snyder to join the Hawks immediately if he wishes.

Who knows the reasoning here. Is it to do a solid for Snyder? Is it to keep a strong relationship with the Hawks? In my opinion, why do a Hawks any sort of favor? How many articles have we written the last few years of trade rumors between the Jazz and Hawks with nothing actually happening. Have the Hawks done anything for the Jazz besides come to Salt Lake City Summer League in the past?

Perhaps this just means a completely clean slate for the Jazz from the mess that was last season and it’s better to just move on. Hopefully this can produce some good will that might even help grease the wheels on a trade for John Collins this summer. Whatever the case, only one major player from last season remains with the Jazz from last season, Jordan Clarkson. We’ll see if any of Snyder’s assistant coaches makes the move to Atlanta as well.