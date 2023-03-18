Utah Jazz bring back Jarrell Brantley

The Utah Jazz have signed Jarrell Brantley on a 10-day contract.

The signing is interesting with the Jazz having just 13 games left it’s an interesting signing. Brantley has spent the last year playing for the New Zealand Breakers where he averaged 15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.5 steals in 26.7 minutes per game. The Brantasaurus has always been an intriguing prospect with his great size mixed with an interesting tool set. The issue under the former coaching staff was whether he could fit within the rigid system of Quin Snyder. Under Will Hardy, it will be interesting to see how a year across the ocean and a different NBA coach my have different results.

The interesting improvement for Brantley is obviously with the shooting. In Austrailia he had a split of 56.0% from the field, 38.2% from three, and 80.7% from the free throw line. He also turned the ball over way too much while he was in the NBA. With a polished game this could be a nice return to the league for Brantley.

This also makes you wonder if the Jazz are looking for depth as they finish the season. Will they be resting some of their players and need bodies for depth? If the Jazz are knocked out of the playoff picture soon, it doesn’t make sense to put players in danger of rest for no reason and Brantley allows them to continue working with an intriguing prospect.