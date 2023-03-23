Will the Utah Jazz look for a point guard in the upcoming NBA draft?

The NBA draft lotter and NBA draft are just around the corner and you can bet the Utah Jazz, with three picks in this upcoming draft, are working hard on draft preparation. From a recent tweet from Tony Jones, it looks like they may pay special attention to the different potential point guards in this draft.

I anticipate point guard being a position of priority in the offseason https://t.co/c49QnCbe2n — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) March 22, 2023

Now, this doesn’t mean that the Jazz will be drafting a point guard in the draft. More likely the Jazz will simply draft the best player available. But, if the Jazz have a situation in the draft where they have the opportunity to pick between two players and one of them is a point guard, maybe they make that move.

The reality is this offseason has a chance to be a very active one for the Jazz. With three draft picks and a large amount of cap space, the Jazz are bound to be an active team. Will they look to find a big player in free agency to pair with Markkanen? Will they find a way to trade for a player into their cap space? Will they use their cap space to help another team shed contracts for draft picks? There are a ton of options for the Jazz, but one thing you can count on is the Jazz will be looking for a point guard this offseason to pair with Ochai Agbaji, Lauri Markkanen, and Walker Kessler.

Something else to consider from Tony Jones is size at the point guard position.

The Jazz are aiming for positional length at every spot https://t.co/1RgMxHD9Yd — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) March 19, 2023

Whatever the Jazz do, you can count on them not going after a player that’s undersized at their position. Gone are the days of the Jazz constantly having to overcome a size deficit.