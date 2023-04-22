Utah Jazz news: Alex Jensen, Irv Roland, no longer on Jazz coaching staff

After a successful rookie season, Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy is making changes to his coaching staff.

As Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy moves into his second season and makes adjustments to his coaching staff, he is not retaining assistant coaches Alex Jensen and Irv Roland, League Sources tell The Athletic — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) April 23, 2023

Alex Jensen worked for ten seasons as an assistant coach for the Utah Jazz. As a player development coach, he was assigned to work with a young, raw Rudy Gobert. Jensen helped Gobert grow into an All-NBA player. When asked what Jensen meant to him, Gobert said, “It’s hard to put into words.” Jensen continued to develop his career, eventually earning the lead assistant role for Quin Snyder. After Snyder’s departure, Will Hardy kept Jensen as an assistant coach. Alex Jensen’s name has been mentioned multiple times as a candidate for NBA head coaching jobs, including the Utah Jazz head coaching position that Hardy eventually filled.

Irv Roland has been a player development coach for the Utah Jazz for two seasons. He is widely respected around the league and has served in many roles, including video and player development positions.

As it stands, Will Hardy’s coaching staff now includes Lamar Skeeter and Bryan Bailey as assistant coaches, with Evan Bradds, Sean Sheldon, and Jason Terry. It will be interesting to see what other changes are made.