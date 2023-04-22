 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Utah Jazz news: Alex Jensen, Irv Roland, no longer on Jazz coaching staff

Will Hardy is making moves in his coaching staff

By Calvin Chappell
/ new
Brooklyn Nets v Utah Jazz

After a successful rookie season, Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy is making changes to his coaching staff.

Alex Jensen worked for ten seasons as an assistant coach for the Utah Jazz. As a player development coach, he was assigned to work with a young, raw Rudy Gobert. Jensen helped Gobert grow into an All-NBA player. When asked what Jensen meant to him, Gobert said, “It’s hard to put into words.” Jensen continued to develop his career, eventually earning the lead assistant role for Quin Snyder. After Snyder’s departure, Will Hardy kept Jensen as an assistant coach. Alex Jensen’s name has been mentioned multiple times as a candidate for NBA head coaching jobs, including the Utah Jazz head coaching position that Hardy eventually filled.

Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz

Irv Roland has been a player development coach for the Utah Jazz for two seasons. He is widely respected around the league and has served in many roles, including video and player development positions.

As it stands, Will Hardy’s coaching staff now includes Lamar Skeeter and Bryan Bailey as assistant coaches, with Evan Bradds, Sean Sheldon, and Jason Terry. It will be interesting to see what other changes are made.

More From SLC Dunk

Loading comments...