Could the Utah Jazz be adding Ettore Messina to their coaching staff?

According to Sportando, the Utah Jazz could possibly be adding Ettore Messina to the coaching staff.

It looks like it’s possible but there are things that could keep the possible move from happening. The biggest thing? Messina has one year left on his current coaching contract. After translating from Italian, here’s what Sportando said:

As mentioned by Sportando, Messina and Hardy have a history together and it makes sense that they could gel quickly with styles of coaching and philosophy. It’s not sure how likely this is, but it’s something to watch and could be the next big addition to this team that could help the Jazz take things to another level next season. Considering that Alexa Jensen and Irv Roland are out it makes even more sense the Jazz would be looking for more additions.

Whether it happens or not the Jazz will surely be looking to bolster their coaching staff and we’ll likely be hearing more names soon.