Injury News: Utah Jazz Center Walker Kessler is out for the season as he enters concussion protocols

According to multiple reports, Utah Jazz rookie Walker Kessler is entering concussion protocols.

Source: Jazz rookie center Walker Kessler is entering concussion protocol, likely ending his season.



Kessler is expected to be an All-Rookie selection after averaging 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while shooting 72% from the floor. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 3, 2023

The injury happened during the Jazz’s latest game against the Brooklyn Nets. The question was then will this be the end of his season and it was confirmed by Tony Jones.

Source on Kessler: he is out for the remainder of the season — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) April 3, 2023

This marks the end of a remarkable season for the Jazz’s star rookie. He’ll likely garner at least 3rd place in the rookie of the year voting with his dominant performances as a defensive anchor once he took over the starting center spot for the Jazz.

For the season, Kessler was 4th in blocks per game at 2.3. Considering Kessler didn’t have sole possession of the starting center spot until game 44, it’s a remarkable number. For the season, Kessler is averaging 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks. He’s doing all that while shooting 72% from the field. From game 44 on, things get even more impressive with averages of 11.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks with a field goal percentage of 71%. That level of dominance on both ends of the floor solidifies Kessler a core piece of this team moving forward, and it will be exciting to see the work he puts in this offseason and what he does to improve his game.

Like all rookies, Kessler had matchups and games that reminded you he was a rookie, but overall the level of poise, talent, and impact made him seem like an NBA veteran. All in all it was a fantastic rookie season, and the Jazz have to be thrilled with their new starting center, that will likely be blocking shots and throwing down alley-oops in the Delta Center for years to come.