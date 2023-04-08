Utah Jazz sign Vernon Carey Jr. for the rest of this season and for 2023-24

According to Adrian Wojnarowski the Utah Jazz are signing Vernon Carey Jr. for the rest of the season and 2023-24.

The Utah Jazz are signing free agent center Vernon Carey Jr., for the rest of the season and 2023-2024, sources tell ESPN. Carey Jr., played 11 games for the Wizards this season. He’ll get a chance with the Jazz summer league team in July. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 8, 2023

Carey Jr. played in 11 games for Washinton this season and averaged 0.5 points 1.0 rebounds in garbage time. It’s probably better to look at his G-League numbers where he averaged 20.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 61.9% from the field and 36.4% from three. That was also in just 27.6 minutes per game.

Woj mentions that Carey Jr. will get a chance to play for Utah in summer league. What’s interesting is Carey Jr.’s numbers look like they’ve improved over the last two years which makes you think he is on a nice trajectory. Whatever the case, it’s a move that solidifies the bench and gives the Jazz a chance to look at a potential versatile center. It’s also interesting that Carey Junior comes at this time which might mean we see him play as soon as tomorrow if the Jazz plan on resting players. It’s a quick look at Carey Jr. in NBA action while also helping to ensure a loss right now that the Jazz need so badly to potentially get that next young star in the draft.