Justin Zanik wins 3rd in Executive of the Year voting

Winning third place in votes was Utah Jazz General Manager, Justin Zanik, who received 1 first-place vote, 4 second-place votes, and 3 third-place votes.

It’s some much-deserved recognition for Zanik who has managed the Utah Jazz into this new chapter in an impressive way.

Alongside Danny Ainge, Zanik helped to make one of the most lopsided trades in NBA history with the Minnesota Timberwolves that brought in a treasure trove of picks and Walker Kessler (who was third in Rookie of the Year voting) for Rudy Gobert. He also made the trade for Lauri Markkanen (first-time All-Star and Most Improved Player), Ochai Agbaji and even more 1st round picks, most of which were unprotected.

Not only did the Jazz make those big trades, they also brought on Will Hardy as Head Coach who has been a clear upgrade in all facets of running the team.

These moves have set the Jazz up for success for years to come. The next big decisions for Utah will come after Draft Lottery night. Will the Jazz get lucky and jump into the top 4? If they don’t, they have their homework cut out for them looking for stars at the 9th, 16th, and 28th pick. If they find another great player with one of those picks, the Jazz will look even better with the work that Zanik has already done.