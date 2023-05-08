Utah Jazz promote Scott Morrison to Assistant Coach from Salt Lake City Stars

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Utah Jazz have promoted Scott Morrison to Assistant Coach. He had most recently been the Head Coach of the Salt Lake City Stars.

After serving as Utah’s G League head coach for the Salt Lake Stars, Scott Morrison will be promoted to Will Hardy’s staff with the Jazz, league sources told HoopsHype.

After the recent exit of Irv Roland and Alex Jensen, it makes sense the Jazz would be filling those open positions with their coaching staff.

Speaking of Alex Jensen, Scotto also reports that Quin Snyder of the Atlanta Hawks is looking to add the Jensen to his coaching staff in Atlanta.

From Scotto’s article:

Several assistant coaching candidates have emerged to potentially fill Snyder’s staff next season, including Bryan Bailey, Alex Jensen, Igor Kokoskov, and Antonio Lang, league sources told HoopsHype. Jensen spent eight seasons as an assistant coach under Snyder in Utah. Bailey was an assistant coach during Snyder’s final two seasons in Utah and previously during the 2019-20 season. Kokosov spent three seasons in Utah as one of Snyder’s assistant coaches before becoming head coach in Phoenix for one season and then one season each as an assistant with Sacramento, Dallas, and Brooklyn. Lang spent five seasons as an assistant coach under Snyder from 2014-19 and has spent the past four seasons in Cleveland.

All of these coaches have connections to Utah and it makes sense that they’d all be connected to Snyder in Atlanta. With so many coaches changing seats it means the former chapter of Jazz basketball is completely over with the new era in full swing.

Will Hardy has already had a massive impact on improving the culture and play in Utah and it will be interesting to see how the Jazz continue to grow as a team and coaching staff. Will they continue to develop players like last season? Will things be different with these new coaches? There’s a lot that can be attributed to the former staff and the hope is you can keep the positives while leaving behind the things that didn’t make the team better.