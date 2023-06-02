Salt Lake City Stars hire former Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski as head coach

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Salt Lake City Stars are hiring former Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski as head coach.

ESPN Sources: The Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate – the Salt Lake City Stars – are hiring former Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski as head coach: https://t.co/UDpGO40hHk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2023

From Utah Jazz PR:

“I’m honored and excited to be named the head coach of the Salt Lake City Stars,” said Wojciechowski. “My family and I have lived in Park City for the last two years, so it is special that this opportunity comes in the place I have grown to love. I am looking forward to working with the Jazz and Stars staff to foster an environment of growth and development for the players in the program as we pursue a G League championship. I am eager to get started in preparation for the 2023-24 season.”

According to Eric Walden at the Salt Lake Tribune, the move enables Scott Morrison to join Will Hardy’s coaching staff.

With ex-Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski — who has been living in Park City the past two years — announced as the Salt Lake City Stars’ new head coach on Friday, the way is cleared for Scott Morrison to join Will Hardy’s Utah Jazz staff. #TakeNotehttps://t.co/yBvXEk9EQX — The Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) June 2, 2023

Wojo was already living in Park City the last two years and so it works out perfectly for the Stars, and Jazz, to bring in a coach who has already been here to become a part of the Jazz’s development system. With all the draft picks coming the Jazz’s way, the Stars will likely be vital to the development of future prospects. When you consider the upcoming CBA and how vital it is for teams to manage their salaries, having a good coach for the Stars is important.

We’ll see how the next few years pan out, but if Wojo works out as well with the Stars as Hardy has for the Jazz, things are looking good.