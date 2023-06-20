Ryan Smith announces that Utah Jazz games will be broadcast free on KJZZ once again

According to Ryan Smith KJZZ is back!

We’re launching a new production company SEG Media that will bring Jazz games back to KJZZ and lots more. Check out video for details … pic.twitter.com/lQeiLx756M — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) June 20, 2023

It’s an exciting time to be a Jazz fan with all the great things returning like KJZZ, the Delta Center, and the Purple Mountain Jerseys. No confirmation is Karl Malone will be dropping 23 and 12 again any time soon.

All kidding aside, this is a great thing for Jazz fans and it’s great to have an owner that truly cares about the fan experience, one of the many benefits of having a fan become the owner.

Smith mentions that a new media company will be created called SEG Media to broadcast Jazz games and bring an insider content for fans. This is obviously new and so I’m sure Ryan Smith and the Jazz are figuring out the scope of what they want to do, but it’s exciting to think of the possibilities.

Smith also mentions a streaming option which comes with more questions. The biggest question will be the cost. It’s a very real possibility that Smith and SEG Media save Jazz fans a lot of money with all the different TV services and packages you have to have just to watch Jazz games. Another question for the streaming would be, can I go back and re-watch a game, or start the recording later and fast forward if I’m behind? Basically, would this be a league pass type service? That would be a huge thing for me personally and I’m sure Jazz fans in general would like that.

There are a lot of questions left to be answered and we’ll watch closely to see what’s happening for the Jazz, but this is just another great day for Jazz fans and all of these things can all be traced back to when Ryan Smith took over ownership.