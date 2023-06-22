The Utah Jazz select Taylor Hendricks with the 9th pick in the draft

The Utah Jazz have selected their newest rookie, Taylor Hendricks. The 6’9” power forward is a rare breed of 3&D big men. Hendricks is a legitimate three-point shooter and a rim protector. Those are rare skills for a power forward. Combining him with Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler gives the Jazz a really long and really athletic frontcourt. It will be difficult to score against those long arms.

Taylor Hendricks is my favorite prospect in the draft. He can switch on-ball and protect the rim. Good 3-point shooter and a willing screener too. The Jazz frontcourt is massive and so versatile.

pic.twitter.com/4tpF1boSDq — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 23, 2023

Hendricks has been mocked to the Jazz for weeks, and despite some players falling, the Jazz stuck with their guy. They continue to build a long and athletic core.

The question now is what happens with the next two picks for the Jazz.