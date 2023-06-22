 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Utah Jazz select Taylor Hendricks with the 9th pick in the draft

The Jazz add to their young frontcourt core

By Calvin Chappell
2023 NBA Draft Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz have selected their newest rookie, Taylor Hendricks. The 6’9” power forward is a rare breed of 3&D big men. Hendricks is a legitimate three-point shooter and a rim protector. Those are rare skills for a power forward. Combining him with Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler gives the Jazz a really long and really athletic frontcourt. It will be difficult to score against those long arms.

Hendricks has been mocked to the Jazz for weeks, and despite some players falling, the Jazz stuck with their guy. They continue to build a long and athletic core.

The question now is what happens with the next two picks for the Jazz.

