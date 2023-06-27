Talen Horton-Tucker opts in to the final year of his contract

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker is opting into the final year of his contract. That last year will pay him $11.02 million in gully guaranteed money, making him the sixth-highest-paid player on Utah’s roster for the coming season.

Talen Horton-Tucker is opting into his $11 million deal with the Utah Jazz for next season, agent Rich Paul says — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 28, 2023

THT was one of two Jazz players with a player option for the coming season. Jordan Clarkson, who has yet to opt in or out, is the other.

Horton-Tucker had an up-and-down season with the Jazz, but it ended on a significant upswing. The young guard settled into the starting point guard role after Mike Conley was traded and Collin Sexton was injured. In his 20 starts, THT put up 18.3 points and 5.9 assists per game.

THT: “I'm not trying to be cocky, but I just felt like I could do it. It's not the only time.”pic.twitter.com/poat2WwQY8 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 12, 2023

At only 22 years old, Talen Horton-Tucker is still one of the youngest players on the roster. His scoring ability and explosiveness show great potential for his future. Despite his impressive late-season player, he may still need to fight for a starting role. Collin Sexton is likely to be fully healthy to begin the season, and his shooting ability, despite not being what he’s known for, is far more reliable than Horton-Tucker’s. The Jazz also added rookie Keyonte George, and they believe him to be a point guard. George certainly won’t be a starter on day one, but he may challenge for minutes at the position. THT will have his work cut out for him.