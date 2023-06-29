The Utah Jazz fully guarantee Kelly Olynyk’s contract

The Utah Jazz 2023-24 roster is taking shape. After trading for John Collins, the Jazz received word that Jordan Clarkson and Talen Horton-Tucker are opting into the final years of their respective deals. The next move for Utah’s front office was to guarantee the final year of Kelly Olynyk’s contract fully. Olynyk’s $12.19 million will make him the fifth-highest-paid player on the Jazz this season.

The Utah Jazz fully guaranteed Kelly Olynyk’s $12.19 million deal for the 2023-24 season. Olynyk started all 68 games he appeared in for Utah last season. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 29, 2023

Olynyk was acquired last offseason in the Bojan Bogdanovic trade. Olynyk was an essential part of Utah’s surprising season. His versatility as a big man who can shoot, handle, and pass was incredibly valuable on the court. Olynyk had one of the best seasons of his career, with 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. He put up career-highs in assists and true shooting percentage.

With Clarkson opting in and the team keeping Kelly Olynyk, the Jazz now have 16 standard (non-two way) contracts.



Sexton/THT/Dunn

Clarkson/George/Agbaji

Markkanen/Sensabaugh/Samanic

Collins/Hendricks/Fontecchio

Kessler/Olynyk/Jones/Carey



Will need to get down to 15 before RS. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) June 29, 2023

Utah’s offseason isn’t done yet. They’ll need to trim the roster down by at least one player, which could suggest simply a waiver or a cut, or it could suggest coming trades. It will be interesting to see what is on the horizon.